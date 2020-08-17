Agba to ministerial aides: Use your training for national development

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has charged special advisers and technical assistants to ministers in the country to use the knowledge and skills acquired through the training to assist their ministries and government.

The minister spoke in Abuja, Monday at the closing ceremony of the capacity building programme organised for special advisers and technical assistants to ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The minister stated that the training could not have come at a more auspicious time than now that the federal government is in the process of developing a new Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 and Nigeria agenda 2050 across all sectors.

He said it was on this backdrop that the capacity building and development programme was envisaged for integrating the roles of ministerial aides into the overall sustainable development plan of the government of Nigeria.

The ministers also said as a result of the success recorded during the training, his ministry will be inviting KAS for further discussions with a view to reaching a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

He recalled that, in an address by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning on July 19, 2020, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed highlighted the supportive roles ministerial aides play as special advisers and technical assistants to ministers in the design and implementation of policies and the economy in the overall development of the country.

The capacity building programme featured; public policy as a tool for national development, public service rules and executive orders, developing council documents, strategic plan formulation, policy analysis and forecasting and strategic media communication of government policies etc.

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Korad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German Foundation.

Resident representative of KAS, Dr. Vladimir Kreck said good governance translates everywhere in the world into respect for the rule of law, transparency, accountability, efficiency and equity and advised the aides to imbibe the lessons learnt in the training workshop.

