Agba urges Christians to embrace peace

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has called on Christian faithful and Nigerians to take the opportunity of the Easter celebrations to pursue peace with one another.

Agba, in a goodwill message on Good Friday in Abuja, also urged Nigerians to love one another.

He pointed out that Christ’s love, which made Him surrender His life on the cross at Calvary for the remission of sin of man, was the essence of the season.

He said it was only in the atmosphere of peace and love, which the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ represented, that “we can unleash our creative potential for the development of our nation.”

Agba urged Nigerians to “focus more on issues that unite rather than divide us as a nation.”

According to him, there is no limit to the amount of collective good that can accrue to a united nation. I urge us to be united in focus and in purpose.

“I wish all of us a momentous Good Friday and celebratory Easter Sunday and Monday in the abundance of love, peace, and unity.”

