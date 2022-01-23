Agballa declares one week mourning for slain party members



Pained by the death of two of their party members last week, the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu state chapter, Barr. Ugochukwu Agballah, has declared a one-week mourning.

As a result, the party said all activities of the party have been put on hold until the end of the mourning period.

Agballah expressed shock over the invasion of Enugu South Local Government Area office of the party by gunmen who killed two party faithful, Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha (former Enugu South LGA APC Chairman) and Chidera Ogaba, and abducted the party’s candidate for the forthcoming council poll, Hon. Mike Ogbonna (alias “Okwadike”), who was released two days later.

He expressed gratitude to God for the release of Mike Ogbonna by his abductors without any harm.

The party chieftain described the attack on the party members during the meeting of Ward III Obeagu Awkunanaw, on Tuesday January 19 2022, around 6pm, as “dastardly and horrendous.”

He said, “We are committed to the liberation of Enugu state, and we will not be intimidated by this dastardly act”.

The state party chairman, who spoke after visiting the families of the affected victims, said the party was greatly pained by the loss of lives.

He noted that APC is only an opposition party in the state trying to build alternative choice for the people of Enugu State and is also the only party in the country that will fulfill the presidential aspirations of Ndi-Igbo.

The chairman of APC Enugu state called on the State Police Command and sister security agencies to do all in their powers to leave bring the perpetrators to justice.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased members, Agballah, who was accompanied by other party chieftains and members of the state executive committee, said the death of the party faithful will not be in vain.

The state party chairman while declaring a one-week mourning period for the deceased, directed party members in the state to pray to God to give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

While commending the Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, for his earlier visit to the scene of the incident and the injured persons in the hospital, the APC Chairman in the state said the party would do all in her powers to work with the police and other security agencies to unravel those behind the callous act.

Gunmen on Tuesday evening invaded the party office, shot sporadically and murdered two male members of the Party, one Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha (former Enugu South LGA APC Chairman) and Chidera Ogaba, as well as injuring others.