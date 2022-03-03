Agbomhere declares for APC South-south zonal secretary

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo state, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has declared for the position of zonal secretary of the ruling party.

Agbomhere decision to join race for the zonal position came as a result zonal arrangement of the APC.

In a statement he signed personally, Thursday in Abuja, the APC chieftain said he made the decision because of his my unwavering desire to contribute his quota in helping APC to realise its manifestos for the benefits of all members and all Nigerians in general.

“That, my heart goes out in total gratitude to you all, my supporters, friends, party men and women whom hitherto have given me the purest of support, love and goodwill. I will never forget this gargantuan measure of kindness I have enjoyed from you all. Thank you!

“That, prior to this time, we had made known our intentions to serve our great party in the capacity of its National Youth Leader and our aspiration received nationwide acceptability and support, given my blueprints and all I desired to achieve.

“Following, however, the recently reached decision by the leadership of our great party, I wish to communicate to you my decision to run for the South South Zonal Secretary of our party.

“My decision is premised on the premacy of our great party’s decision and my unwavering desire to still contribute my quota in helping our party realize its manifestos for the benefits of all members and all Nigerians in general.

“I am patriotic, competent and capable. I will put in my best to ensure the South South Zone of our party enjoys the desired and accruable democratic dividends through various mapped out programs and projects, while articulating our party policies in the Zone, for our progress and victory.”

While urging APC members not to stop believing in the party, Agbomhere his aim is to ensure the growth, development and progress of the South-south APC.

“I will abide by the tenets of true leadership and nation building, while ensuring the prioritization of the welfare and well-being of all South-south party men and women.”