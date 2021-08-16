Agboola: Lift suspension on our representative, constituents beg Kwara speaker



The people of Ilorin South local government area of Kwara state have appealed to the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu to lift the suspension order slammed on Hon. AbdulRaheem Agboola.



Agboola who is representing Ilorin south constituency was suspended by the house of assembly over alleged misconduct.



But, the Ilorin South stakeholders, comprising religious leaders, youths, women groups, artisans and opinion leaders, after a crucial meeting appealed to the assembly speaker to operate within the ambit of the house rules.

They also requested the speaker to give the suspended member a fair hearing and should not be discriminated against.



The stakeholders in a statement signed by their secretary, Dr Sulaiman Atolagbe Alege reminded the speaker of the need for Ilorin south’s constituents voice to be heard through Agboola, who is their elected representative.



They urged the speaker to as a leader of the parliament, eschew partisan politics and treat all members of the assembly equally.

“We are appealing to Mr speaker to lift the suspension order on our representative in the House, Hon. AbdulRaheem Agboola and he should be given all his legitimate entitlements like his other colleagues.



“We want to remind the speaker that all the members of the State house of assembly were elected to serve the people and not a particular party. We urge him as a young man to strive to write his name in gold by shunning partisanship as the head of the parliament.



“We appeal to him to lift the suspension on Hon. Agboola so that the voice of Ilorin South can be heard loud and clear,” the stakeholders appealed.