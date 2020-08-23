AGC: Don’t allow El-Rufa’I dis-invitation take religious, ethnic connotation – Sanusi cautions NBA



The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has condemned the reversal of invitation to Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference (AGC), describing it as sad for freedom of speech.



The former Emir, who arrived Kaduna on an official visit around 10:30am on Sunday, cautioned the NBA not to allow the controversy take religious or ethnic dimensions, noting that allowing the Kaduna state governor to speak at the conference would have allowed the bar interact with him and seek clarification on actions and inactions of el-Rufai.

Speaking inside the governor’s office at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, where he was received by governor el-Rufai about 1:pm, the former Emir Sanusi thanked the people of Kaduna state who thronged the Air Force Base to welcome him.



He said he was aware that most of the NBA members were not happy with the decision taken to stop the governor from attending the conference.

‎”I’m aware that the vast majority of NBA members do not agree with those things. You know if you have an opinion people will either agree with you or disagree with you but a man ‎who has an opinion that can be agreed with or disagreed with is always better than a man who has no opinion at all.

“Nasir always has opinions, he knows what his positions is on things, he says that position very clearly, some people will like it some people will not like it and that is what some people call controversial and being controversial is actually having an opinion.



“if you don’t want ‎to be controversial you just be flexible just flow with the wind and nobody knows where you stand. Then you will not have any friends or enemies as the case may be. To be honest I do not want to join issues because we have already heard the views of Nigerians and the response.

“I spoke with Konwe Ajayi who is the chairman of the technical committee who confirmed to me that he was the one who invited his excellency to come and speak at the NBA meeting. He (el-Rufai) didn’t asked to come and speak and that the technical committee didn’t support the call to dis-invite him.‎



“You know If you are going to take action on people based on allegations. The president of the NBA himself have allegations against him that have not been proven. Nobody said anything about him because this is a matter that is before the court of law and people will wait for the court to decide.



“Everybody has a right to fair hearing and most important for me if you feel that the governor of Kaduna state is not doing right, you should invite him to your conference and ask him to explain what he is doing. Tell him what you think he is doing wrong and you will learn something from him and he will learn something from you.



“Dis-inviting him is not the path of people who actually want progress. Because if you disagree with someone having him in your hall where you can tell him your views is important and he can defend himself. If there are things he needs to improve upon he will take onboard and if there are things that you don’t know he is doing you can be better informed.

“That is the best way to handle issues like this. But again I have seen the response from different branches of NBA and I hope this matter will not be turned to ethnicity and religious matter, it should be a matter of principle. If he is there he will add value to the conference and they can also learn from what he is doing.



“I hope if they changed their minds he will consider but it’s sad. Sad for freedom of speech because I have known Nasir since we were 16-17s he is a nationalist. Anybody who knows him, knows he has never ever associated with any ethnic or religious bigotry all our friends and people never knows us as Northerners because we are just Nigerians,” he said.



Responding, governor Nasir el-Rufai said the former Emir was in the state not only to visit him but also as Chancellor of Kaduna State University and as Vice Chairman of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency.

‎He said Emir Sanusi will spend a week in the state during which he will be briefed on the activities of the University and Agency.



“His highness is the Vice Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency chaired by the Deputy Governor. We hope by this visit, he will be briefed on the activities of the investment agency and also interact with all the agencies that are working to attract investment in Kaduna.

“Kaduna state is lucky to have him as the Vice Chairman of the state investment promotion agency because of his wide global network,” he said.