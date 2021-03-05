Agege-Pen Cinema fly-over resulted from executive, legislature pact – Obasa

The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said the just opened 1.4km Agege-Pen Cinema fly-over was the result of the robust relationship that “exists between the executive and the legislative arms of the government.”

The bridge was opened by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an event attended by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leaders of the party and top government officials.

Speaking at the event, Obasa recalled how he first moved motion on the floor of the House and later reintroduced it during the 8th Assembly.

He said following the reintroduction of the motion, the project was supported by the executive arm and added in the budget.

“This shows collaboration and strong relationship between the executive and legislature in Lagos state. We recognise the doctrine of separation of power but it is not the end if there is no collaboration among the arms of the government.

“We enjoy the cordial relationship between the House and the executive and this has brought employment and development to the state,” he said.

He added: “The initiative of Neighborhood Watch is an arrangement between the Assembly and the executive and today the security outfit has employed thousands of people.

“This shows that collaboration between the two arms of government can create employment. This relationship among us will continue because any motion that fails to get the support of the executive ends there.”

Obasa Governor Sanwo-Olu and the members of the Assembly for the roles they played which resulted in the completion of the project.

He also thanked Asiwaju Tinubu for laying the foundation for the sustenance of the growth, development and progress of the state.