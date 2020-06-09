Agency expends N1bn on 175 projects in Kogi

Over one billion naira has been expended by Kogi state Community and Social Development Agency (KGCSDA) for the execution of 175 projects in communities.

The General Manager of KGCSDA, Mallam Dauda Momoh, stated this at the second day of a two-day training session organised for desk officers from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and community development officers, from the 11 focal local government areas of the state on ‘Best Practices in Projects Implementation, Monitoring and Supervision’ held in Okene, Tuesday.

Momoh stated that the projects was executed with an average of N3.5 million per micro project in various communities across the state.

He said the Kogi State Community and Social Development Project-Additional Financing (CSDP-AF) is billed to end in June this year, adding that a lot of ground breaking achievements have been recorded.

He stated further that the agency within the period under review executed 64 micro projects in Kogi East, 57 in the Kogi West and 54 in the Kogi Central, respectively.

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for providing the enabling environment for the projects embarked upon by the agency adding that the projects cut across education, rural electricity, environment and natural resources, gender, health, socio economic, transport and water sectors.

He revealed that the agency was working towards tailoring its projects in the next phase to meet the impact of the COVID-19, under a programme tagged: COVID-19 Action Response and Economic Stimulus, and charged the communities to take ownership of projects in their areas to ensure their sustainability.

In their separate responses, the Community Development Officer for Okene local government, Comrade Muhammed Abdulazeez and his counterpart from Dekina local government, Mr. Mohammed Ogu, thanked the agency for the level of transparency exhibited while executing the projects.