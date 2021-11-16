Agenda for the 8th FOCAC confab





The 8th ministerial conference on the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Dakar, Senegal, from November 29-30, this year with the theme: “Deepen China-Africa Partnership and Promote Sustainable Development to Build a China-Africa Community with a Shared Future in the New Era”.

The Dakar conference like others before it will be a gathering of China and African members of FOCAC and offers an opportunity to appraise the achievements of the last three years since the Beijing conference and six years after South Africa. It is also an opportunity to draw up the blueprint of further co-operation.

The world has changed significantly since the last conference, a consequence of Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant global economic disruption. The disease has challenged global health and relationships. It has exposed global fault lines and has laid bare the hypocrisy of nations.

At a time the world should have embraced multilateralism and solidarity, some countries have fallen short of expectation. Unilateralism and nationalism became a counterforce to multilateralism.

The breakthrough in vaccine production has only led to vaccine nationalism and inequalities. While many Western countries are stockpiling vaccines that can vaccinate their citizens five times over, African countries are left with the short end of the stick. African countries are struggling with vaccine availability, storage and distribution.

While many countries have achieved 0ver 50% vaccination, Africa has hardly crossed the 10% mark! This scenario coupled with the global economic meltdown occasioned by the fall in global commodities prices means African countries are worse hit by the spiral effect of the pandemic.

The 8th ministerial conference of FOCAC is auspicious as it will provide China the opportunity to come to the aid of vulnerable African countries in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

The Dakar summit offers immense opportunities to recalibrate China-Africa cooperation along the lines of mutualism, win-win and a shared future. Africa needs vaccine assistance, more trade and investment with China.

In the last three summits of FOCAC, China had announced massive infusion of financial investments into the economy of African countries. The Beijing conference in 2012 saw an announcement of $20bn in aid and Investment in African countries. In 2015 Johannesburg summit it was a massive $60bn and another $60bn three years later in Beijing.

China has always been upbeat in its relationship with Africa through the instrumentality of FOCAC and has consistently put its money where its heart is. The upcoming conference offers an opportunity to review what has been achieved and chart the way forward.

2021, the year of the 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC, is significant to China-Africa relations on several fronts. It marks the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China and the 50th anniversary of the admittance of China into the United Nations. Here in Nigeria, 2021 also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Nigeria.

This year’s FOCAC would be the climax in an epochal year of landmark celebrations. The forum therefore offers opportunities for new vistas, new agenda and blueprint for the future development of China-Africa relations. In May, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at a reception commemorating Africa day in Beijing, emphasised that enhancing unity and cooperation with Africa has always been high on China’s diplomatic agenda.

China-Africa relations he said has “reached a new starting point” and proposed four steps to open up a new horizon for China-Africa cooperation through FOCAC.These include the need to keep pace with the times and make this year’s FOCAC meeting a success through more consultation to overcome the impact of the pandemic and deepening the Belt and Road cooperation to forge strong “complementarity” between China and Africa in their development strategies especially in the areas of healthcare, investment, trade, industrialisation, food security, climate change, peace and security, human resource and digital economy to deliver greater benefits to Chinese and Africans.

Second, he advocated defeating the virus in Africa. According to him both countries “need to join hands to beat the virus as quickly as possible”. Third, he backed the need to pursue common development and advance practical China-Africa cooperation. Fourth, he called on Africa and China to uphold equity and justice and strengthen coordination in international affairs.

The summation of the Chinese foreign minister can be said to be the synopsis of the agenda for the 8th FOCAC ministerial conference – more cooperation between China and Africa, promoting multilateralism, halting the spread of the pandemic and giving African economy the needed fillip to return to the path of growth and development.

However, the 8th ministerial conference of FOCAC may come short of announcement of huge financial package by China. This is because Chinese economy is still reeling from the effect of Covid-19. China just doesn’t have that kind of cash to throw around anymore and may change its development strategy in Africa by encouraging more Chinese to invest in Africa rather than pledging huge infrastructure development through state financing.Dr Maho writes from Abuja.

Related

No tags for this post.