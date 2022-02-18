AGF explains why geographical name belongs to community of producers

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has explained that the

right to use a geographical name belongs to the community of producers in a given area and empowers those who are involved in the origin of so many wonderful products thereby making Geographic Indications the perfect tool for local development.

According to him, it is worthy of mention that we currently have varieties of unique agricultural and natural products that qualify as geographical indications such as “sokoto goats’ skin”, “Ijebu garri”, “skin hide of Kano”, “Kilishi”, “Yaji” (dry pepper), “Ose Nsukka” (Yellow pepper), “Aso Oke, “Adire”, “Ofada Rice”, “fura” and many more.

Justice Malami, represented by the Director Legal Drafting, Ministry of Justice, Bar Ifunanya Nwagaju, while speaking at the just concluded national conference on creating legal and institutional frameworks for the Geographical Indications in Nigeria (GIs) in Abuja, said focusing on GIs will serve as a drive that will serve as a further panacea for poverty reduction, community development and social inclusiveness.

He said there is need to state clearly that GIs represent economic opportunities in rural areas, leading to more rural jobs and stronger rural communities.

He said to be or not to be, depends on a carefully grafted legal and institutional frameworks that meets the needs of today, while guaranteeing the future and bearing in mind global and continental trends in the fields of geographical indications.

He further said the legal framework will set out the roles and procedures for the actualization of the benefits of GIs so that they shall be recognized and protected locally; in order to be recognized internationally too.

According to him, the establishment of a legal framework for the Gls in Nigeria is very imperative, likewise the ratification and domestication of the relevant international treaties/conventions and protocols.

“Yet, none of these have benefitted from any comprehensive registration, international recognition and commercialization.

“Therefore, for Nigeria to avail itself of the opportunities and benefits of its GIs, our efforts must begin at home, with the establishment of an appropriate legal framework, supported by robust efforts to promote the GIs in formalizing the traditional knowledge and techniques employed by originating geographic regions, standardizing methods of production and actively driving recognition for GIs in international trade.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice is poised to lend its support and collaboration with the stakeholders towards the birthing of a reliable legal instrument.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice is aware of treaties and conventions to which Nigeria is a party including the recent African Continental Free Trade Agreement and the need to provide legislation that promotes trade and investment while meeting the needs of the people.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice awaits the drafting instructions from the organizers of this conference, as a team of drafters are available to review the Bill in line with our current precedent for Executive Bill for onward transmission to the Federal Executive Council,” he said .