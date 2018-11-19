Aggrieved Assembly aspirants to ditch Bindow

No fewer than 115 aggrieved House of Assembly aspirants, who contested for tickets under APC, are mulling the idea of withdrawing their support for Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow and, by

extension, the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2019.

A ranking member of the aggrieved aspirants noted that they resorted to take the tough decision following, the unprecedented injustice and impunity that prevailed before and after the choice of the party’s state assembly flag bearers across the state.

The aggrieved contestant who hailed from the same local government with the governor said: ‘’It was trite for the party to sell forms at a whooping cost of N950,000, allow people to go through the

rudimentary of primary electioneering process and only to refuse to hold party primaries and uphold the tickets of the incumbent members. Such parody was the worst form of travesty that can be foisted on

people even during the dark days of PDP.

“135 of us, including serving members were sold forms at a whooping N950, 000 per head. We went through the rigorous processes of party primaries including screenings, mobilizing our supporters and

delegates. But one week to the primaries, we were summoned by party officials at Mubi, where they told us point blank that they were directed to endorse only sitting members.

“That was how we were all rigged out of the election. I swear, some of us in the contest have invested more than N15million in the process, only to be rigged out of the contest,” he said.

Another aggrieved aspirant, Yohanna Mayo said: “After the unilateral endorsement of the serving members, we thought the party hierarchy will become contrite and appeal to us to sheath our swords even for the sake of winning elections. But that has not been done, leading to

subtle but indignant protests within the party.

“About 84 of us attended a meeting with Governor Bindow under the aegis of the United Aspirants Awareness Forum (UAAF) led by Hon Dayyabu Jada. The governor told us to exercise restraint and not to

dump the party. Thereafter, he gave us a token N5million,”he said.

But in a swift reaction, Ahmad Lawal, the Organizing Secretary of the party, said the aggrieved aspirants were in haste.

‘’ Measures are been put in place to reconcile with the aggrieved aspirants. A committee was set up on the matter. So, I don’t want to add salt into injury, “said he.

