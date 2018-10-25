Aggrieved Edo APC members protest ‘imposition’

Vehicular and human movement were temporary stood still Thursday in Akoko-Edo local government Area of Edo State following protest of alleged imposition of candidates in the recently held primaries of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The protesters, mainly women and youths accused the party’s National Working Committee of aiding godfatherism.

The aggrieved members who were armed with placards decried the level of impunity and acts of brigandage in the party under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole leadership.

Spokesman for the group, Jeffrey Obasanmi urged the NWC of the party to allow the wishes of the people prevail.

He asked the party’s leadership to restore what he termed: “the stolen mandate of the current speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto and the member representing Akoko- Edo Constituency two, Hon. Emanuel Agbaje.

According to Obasanmi, both men won the primaries to federal House of reps and House of assembly respectively and alleged that the duo were changed by the power that be at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja.