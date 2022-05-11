Aggrieved presidential aspirant set to dump APC

One of the Presidential aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Adamu Garba, is on the way out of the party.

Adamu Garba who hails from Adamawa state announced his plan of leaving the party Wednesday in Abuja during a special briefing with Journalists.

Garba at the briefing said the commercialisation of the process by the party leadership through N100million nomination form , made him to be looking elsewhere politically after earlier withdrawing from the race.

He said though concerned Nigerians raised N83.7million for him to procure the nomination form but his desire not to partake in the commercialization of contest , made him to withdraw from the race and even looking elsewhere for actualization of his aspiration.

“The precedence being set by APC leadership with N100million nomination form for Presidential contest , is bad for the upcoming generation and I will not want to be part of it.

“Our generation should not set an example as part of the people that supported the financialization/commercialization of our political space, especially the public office, considering the high cost of the nomination forms.

“The highest in the world. We believe this action is capable of overfinancializing our political space, _ institutionalising vote-buying, encouraging corruption, and complete obliteration the youth and the poor from participation.

“When we raised this concern on several media fora, the party, however, believed the high cost of form will separate the serious contenders from unserious ones.

“This goes contrary to our belief that you can only separate serious contenders from unserious ones by the competency, capacity, credibility, strength of the program, workable solutions, and sellable candidate to Nigeria through rapid intraparty debates and other high-level criteria reviews that can ensure we present a better leader for future for Nigeria.

“We further discovered that even if we went ahead to obtain the form, the party has foreclosed the plan for primary election because of the presence of the request for a Letter of Voluntary withdrawal on page 18 of the nomination form.

“I cannot, in all honesty, rally funds from my supporters in the hope that we will be having a primary election, then sign a postdated letter of voluntary withdrawal from the contest.

“I however appeal to my teeming supporters across the country that the battle is not yet over yet. Kindly do bear with us for further directives in the coming days,” he said.

