Aggrieved stakeholders blackmailing Makinde for personal interest – Oyo PDP





Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tuesday accused its aggrieved stakeholders of embarking on political blackmail campaign against Governor Seyi Makinde to achieve personal goals.

The party in a reaction to the Monday’s vow by the stakeholders to stop Gov Makinde 2023 reelection stated that the stakeholders allegedly resorted to ” spurious claims aimed at currying undue and undeserved public sympathy.”

Oyo PDP in the statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Engr Akeem Olatunji, lashed out at the

aggrieved stakeholders for passing vote of no confidence on Gov Makinde based on their selfish interest at the detriment of general interest and that of the state.

According to Oyo PDP, the aggrieved stakeholders are in the habit of allegedly “playing politics as a private business for personal gains and not for public good and the development of Oyo state”.

“Some of the members who claim to be aggrieved are merely acting out their frustrations after their candidates in government were either redeployed due to incompetence or shown the exit door due to gross misconduct bothering on challenge of integrity”, it said.

Oyo PDP added, “we want to state unequivocally that no man or woman with genuine love for his or her own household would want to destroy the family except such man or woman has started receiving gratification or personal benefits to accomplish such task”.

“The fact remains that they will never tell you details of their supposed grievances against Governor Seyi Makinde other than the very parochial narrative of ‘unfulfilled promises’, and these spurious claims are merely aimed at currying undue and undeserved public sympathy”.

Emphasizing that “there is no part of the world where the political landscape is devoid of mixed feelings from time to time due to presumably un-achieved expectations for whatever reason,”, Oyo PDP added.” but that is never a licence to embark on a campaign of sheer political blackmail in order to recruit unsuspecting political members into a selfish, perilous and very personal scheme to bring down a God Sent Man simply because of some unfulfilled personal and political gain, to the detriment of the masses.”

“Let it be clearly known to the entire PDP family in Oyo State, Nigeria, and the entire world that the so called aggrieved members of our great party who ‘jokingly’ passed a vote-of-no-confidence on Governor Makinde did so without a single basis of government failure to fulfill it’s electoral promises, and have, therefore, deliberately embarked on a mission of political blackmail in their pursuit of absolute personal gratifications and benefits, regardless of the redemption.

The party stressed, “as the party’s congress approaches, their voices against Governor Makinde and his performing government have been raised to the rooftops not because GSM has stopped performing or breaking new grounds of success in governance, but simply because they felt their personal political expectations and gratifications were denied them in the larger interest of the good people of Oyo state.

Acknowledging that “it is in order for politicians participating in politics and political activities to have personal aspirations and political expectations for their commitment and services to the party,”, Oyo PDP said, “it is very important to stress emphatically that such personal or political aspirations and expectations must not at any point override the ultimate interest of the party and, therefore, there should never at any point be a foreclosure to healthy political engagements and communication within the party among party stakeholders and stockholders.”

It called on Oyo PDP “leaders, brothers and sisters who feel aggrieved for whatever reasons to sheath their swords and not further project themselves to the public in like manner as those in government between 2011–2019 who, out of sheer greed, covetousness and selfishness plunged Oyo state into the pit of backwardness, a backwardness that is now being redressed and redeemed by the Seyi Makinde administration that has been working tirelessly to return Oyo state to the path of growth and development” the PDP statement concluded.