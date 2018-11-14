AGJES 2018 holds December

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) has revealed that the 2018 Edition of African Gems and Jewellery Exhibition and Seminar will hold next month.



The programme which is being hosted by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, in collaboration with the Gemologists and Jewellers Association of Nigeria is scheduled to take place at the NAF Suites and Conference centre, Abuja On December 6th and 7th.



The theme of this year’s event is: “Mines 2 Market; Collaborating to Improve Industry Linkages.”.

Blueprint reports that the two-day event is expected to bring together mining operators, policy makers, gemstones dealers from within and outside the country, artisans, manufacturers jewellery equipment and financial institutions to discuss and exhibit current global trends in the gemstones business.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.