AGM: Group alleges plot to unleash thugs on NBBF stakeholders

A group of sports enthusiasts under the aegis of Nigerian Sports Advanced Group (NSAG) has alleged that the outgoing President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engr. Ahmed Musa Kida, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is planning to unleash thugs on stakeholders who are perceived not to be working for Kida to return as the federation’s president.

The group in a press briefing on Friday also alleged that Kida and the Minister of sports, Sunday Dare, are also planning to use some security men to intimidate and force some stakeholders into accepting to support Kida against their wishes.

According to the General Secretary of the NSAG, Philip Otaru, “We are fully aware of what Kida and Sunday Dare are planning ahead of the AGM on Saturday that is why we are raising the alarm now so that the stakeholders and the security agencies will take note to averse the breakdown of laws in the federal capital territory.

“Our (NSAG) responsibility is to raise the alarm whenever things are no longer going well with our sports, mostly from the administrative angle, to enable us to find a solution.

“This is because sports in Nigeria have proven to be a unifying factor for the relative peace we enjoy in this country, notwithstanding the recent insecurity challenges in the country.

“Therefore, it is part of our responsibility to let the public, and especially the federal government, basketball stakeholders and enthusiasts, be aware of the activities of those at the helm of affairs in the NBBF and its effect on the game in the country.

“It would be recalled on July this year, we raised the alarm that NBBF Caretaker Committee led by Kida was planning to force an unapproved constitution on members so that he can have his way during the election and also that they were going to introduce draconian guidelines that would not be accepted by members.”

Reacting, the ministry debunked the allegation and described it as “calculated attempt to blackmail the Minister”.