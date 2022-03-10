AGRA launches gender consortium project in Kaduna, Niger

The Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has launched a gender consortium project in Kaduna and Niger state.

The project, according to the AGRA’s Programme Officer, Easther Ibrahim, is to enhance resilience and up scaling of gender inclusive rural economy for increased productivity, livelihoods and food security.

While speaking at the launching of the project in Kaduna, Wednesday, the Project Lead, George Kabutha, also said the project is to increase productivity for 50,000 women smallholder farmers in the said states.

Kabutha stated that for the actualisation of the project, AGRA is already in partnership with the Niger state Agricultural and Mechanization Development Authority (NAMDA) and Kaduna Agricultural Development Agency (KADA).

The project, which is expected to last a period of three year from 2022 to 2024 is also aimed at strengthening and expanding women’s access to output markets.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Niger state, Ibrahim Panti, the permanent secretary, Idris Usman Gbogan, stated that AGRA in partnership with United Nation’s Women have produced the Niger state Gender Action plan on agriculture in the state.

He said the Gender Action plan was to guide the state in mainstreaming gender in its effort to achieving sustainable agricultural development in Niger state.