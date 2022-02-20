Agric coy distributes foodstuffs to 10,000 IDPs in Southern Kaduna

AgroLog company has commenced distribution of food items, medicare and toiletries worth N20 million to 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in their various camps in Southern Kaduna and Chikun local government of Kaduna state.

AgroLog, based in Kaduna, is an agro allied company created with a vision to boost agriculture, add value to agric produce, create social innovations that will lift the rural poor out of poverty and make them the engine of economic growth and development.

Addressing Journalists shortly before distribution of foodstuffs, and toiletries to the IDPs, which was flagged off at Ungwar Zawu in Goningora, Chikun local government area, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AgroLog company, Dr. Manzo Maigari, said the distribution was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

This was just as the President, Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Jonathan Asake expressed happiness over the donations, saying, “I am overwhelmed, I am short of words”.

According to Maigari, “We are here today (Saturday) to give back to the people our social responsibility to give back to our brothers and sisters that fell to banditry attacks. We have mobilised items for immediate needs of the victims. These include beans, palm oil, rice, soaps, toothpaste, Maggi, sanitary pads among others for over 10,000 IDPs in various camps. We budget N20 million for these items. Some came in kind. Some people cannot afford N2,000 medical bills, so we will also take care of medical bills.

“We understand clearly that government cannot do it alone. So We call on well spirited Nigerians to support our widows mite. Some of the items are packaged for the families of victims. We take the bulks to the IDPs Camps. Over 15 IDPs camps in various parts of the state. These camps are in Southern Kaduna including some areas in Kaduna centra and Kaduna metropolis. As long as banditry attacks continue people will be in need. So we will continue to assist with our social responsibility.”

Speaking at the occasion, SOKAPU President, Jonathan Asake, said “I lack words to express my happiness. I thank all the partners for providing these items to our people who are suffering because of banditry attacks. Some of the displaced persons are not in official camps. We have camps in Chikun, Zonkwa, Kafanchan and other areas in neighbouring communities. We have over 15 camps in these zone.

“Some of these victims go begging for food. Some need medical care. So, i’m happy that an organisation like this is carrying out this social responsibility for our people. We call government to come to the help of our people because of insecurity, they cannot go to the farms and they need food to eat.”