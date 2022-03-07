Agric coy expands business operations, launches 12 additional greenhouses

To expand its business operations and meet the growing demands of customers, Dobi AgriCo has launched 12 newly constructed green houses.

This expansion is in line with the overall ambition of the business, its growth strategies as well as its continuous effort to improve the nutritional well-being of its immediate community and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking at the launching of the new greenhouses, General Manager, Dobi AgriCo, Ayodeji Ibosiola, said that the expansion was an offshoot of the overall strategy.

“We are excited about this expansion programme because it enables us to meet market demands while also satisfying our large customers base. With the growing expectations for the future in terms of export.

“This strategic expansion places us in the right path towards achieving this feat; without a doubt.

“At Dobi AgriCo, we model our process with cutting-edge technology to cultivate high-quality crop produce. In 2020, we set a goal of expanding our production line, which we accomplished in 2021 by adding 12 greenhouses.

Further elaborating on the expansion objective, the Group Head, Human Resource LATC, Abayomi Adepoju, said, “This expansion demonstrates our commitment to positively impacting the agricultural industry and people’s lives through job creation.

“Building on this milestone, we will expand our agribusiness footprint through a variety of initiatives that will have a long-term impact on food security, business growth, job creation, and nation-building in general,” he added.