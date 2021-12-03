Agric coy seeks FG partnership for expansion, job-creation

An indigenous agricultural company, LÅBÜLÉ Optimal Akeshinjo Limited, has appealed to the federal government through the Office of the Vice President, to partner and support the organisation to expand its scope of operations to create more jobs for Nigerians.



The company’s chief executive officer (CEO) and founder, Optimal Akeshinjo Limited (Labule Farms), Azeez Durodola, made the appeal in a letter addressed to the vice-president.



Durodola commended the vice-president for his enthusiasm and ability to motivate Nigerian youths which he had demonstrated severally especially in the recent time.



The letter read in part, “We write to request your kind support and the influence of your good office. We are excited by your enthusiasm and ability to motivate the youth which has been demonstrated multiple times and was again demonstrated at your recent speech dated November 1, 2021, during the first National Youth Conference.



“We noted, with delight, your call to Nigerian youth encouraging innovation and industrialisation in enabling us to build and grow globally competitive companies that stand the test of time.



“We are LÅBÜLÉ Optimal Akeshinjo Limited, an indigenous agricultural company, with interest along the agricultural value-chain with a vision to grow into one of the world’s biggest players in the agro-industry.



“Over the years, in his entrepreneurship journey in the agro-industry, he has maintained consistency in the production of indigenous Nigerian foods that are clean, tasty, and healthy and also meet global standards.



“Labule Farms is a subsidiary of Optimal Akesinjo Limited, a leading local foods processing company in Nigeria, such as Garri Labule, Elubo Labule (yam flour), among several other local products.”



