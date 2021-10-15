Agric skills devt: NCPC to partner South-south govs on youth sponsorship to Israel

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said the Commission would partner with South-south governors on youth sponsorship on agricultural skills development in the Holy Land of Israel and Jordan.

He disclosed this Thursday while receiving a delegation of the Niger Delta Non-violence Agitators’ Forum (NDNAF) in Abuja, according to a press statement issued by the head of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka.

“NDNAF will be part of the beneficiaries of the agricultural skills development programme when the governors buy the idea. You will be part of the integral process of the programme aside from being part of the beneficiaries.

“The youth participation in the NCPC Agricultural Skills Development Programme in Israel or Jordan would make them fulfilled on their return to Nigeria and would be able to impact positively on their immediate environment,” he said.

Earlier, the president of NDNA, the Most Senior Comrade, Wisdom Ikuli, who was represented by the leader of the delegation, Comrade Jonathan Embale, appreciated the NCPC boss and the management staff for accepting their solidarity visit, saying “this is a demonstration of good leader, a reconciliatory per excellence, an advocate of peace and a detribalised Nigerian, and above all a leader in the vineyard of the Lord.”

He added that the NDNAF, in partnership with the South-south traditional rulers council, FCT, National orientation agency (NOA), and other ethnic organisations from the region “is building synergy and working in solidarity to promote the common cause of peace building in the region and in Nigeria as a whole.”