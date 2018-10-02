Agricultural revolution in Rwanda: From wars to works

For decades, international media channels; Aljazeera, CNN,BBC, Fox news etc.

their news headlines/ banner about the African continent had been a negative stories or reports, of wars, post election violence, hunger, diseases and of recent the incessant migrants crisis.

And the African Union and other regional bloc seem to lost control on how to tackle and find a lasting solutions to the menace, but all hope is not lost, as some of the African countries have begun implementing the initiative of the AU, the comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP), Africa’s policy framework for Agricultural transformation, wealth creation, food security and nutrition, economic growth and prosperity for all.

The introduction of annual agricultural forum, organised by the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, or the African Green Revolution Forum.

The 2018 edition was hosted in Kigali Rwanda, with the theme: Lead.

Measure.

Grow.

Or as succinctly, observed by the Africa’s Chief- Entrepreneur, Mr.

Strive Masiyiwa, the focus, this year is “Enabling New path ways to Turn Smallholders into Sustainable Agribusinesses.

However, the choice of Rwanda, as the host country for AGRF conference for this year, is indeed significant and timely.

Rwanda was the destination of negative stories in the last two decades, arising from the genocide, but within a couple of years Rwanda is emerging not, only as one of the most peaceful country in African continent but one, full of hope, virile and prosperous! And therefore, there are lessons to be learnt in the Rwandan experience especially in the agricultural Revolution, on how it empowered Rwandans with farming tools to work.

Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Gerardine Mukeshimana said, currently, agriculture is the economy mainstay of the majority of households in Rwanda and makes a significant contribution to the economy.

The sector accounts for about 30 per cent of the GDP and employs about 69 per cent of the labour force.

From the successful implementation of the African Union’s commitments on the Agribusiness in Rwanda, it’s our hope that Rwanda shares its experience with the rest of Africa.

The previous editions of the forum have seen major Continental commitments on agriculture.

The 2016 edition, hosted by Kenya, for example, resulted in commitments of more than US $ 30 billion to support the continent with investments to increase production, income and employment for small holder farmers and local African agriculture businesses over the next ten years.

It’s expected, that by the time our teeming youth are gainfully engaged and become productive, they would abandon crimes, and will see themselves as co partner in moving the African economy.

Abdullateef Tanko, Founder, Smile Face GLOBAL Peace Initiative, [email protected]

