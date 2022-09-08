Agriculture critical in economic diversification- Yuguda

As Nigeria pursues policies aimed at diversifying the economy, creating jobs and hastening socio-economic development, agriculture has been identified as capable of playing a crucial role in actualizing these lofty objectives.

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda stated this in Benin at the 26th Annual Stockbroker’s Conference with the theme “Capital market and agricultural development in Nigeria: Issues and the way forward”

The DG said the theme of this year’s conference, ‘Capital Market and Agricultural Development in Nigeria: Issues and way forward’ could not have come at a better time than now as it showcases the important role the capital market can play in harnessing resources for our nation’s agricultural development.

In his address, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki described the theme as very apt as it resonates with the efforts of the State government to open up the state’s agricultural sector for private investment.

Represented by Head of Service Edo State, Mr. Anthony Okungbowa, Obaseki said stockbrokers play a critical role in directing the flow of investment into various sectors of the economy and urged them to consider the impact the increased investment in the oil palm sector can make in rejuvenating the Nigerian economy bearing in mind that cash crops such as oil palm, rubber and timber among others were mainstay of our economy at a time.

