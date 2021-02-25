Agriculture, education panacea to North’s emancipation – NSGF





The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) Wednesday said only agriculture, education and industrialisation would emancipate the region from its challenges.

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong and chairman of the forum, stated this when he visited Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, as well as Kaduna Polytechnic to assess the institutions.

In a statement issued Thursday by his director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, Lalong said the visit was a fact- finding one at the instance of the NGF which is, “desirous of revitalising the legacies of the founding fathers of the region and repositioning the economic fortunes of the region.

“The areas that can fast track the emancipation of the North today are agriculture, education and industrialisation. That is why we as NGF are meeting in Kaduna to discuss many issues concerning the region.

“We have to take major decisions on the future of the region as we work towards overcoming insecurity, poverty, illiteracy and unity.

“We have to revisit the ideas of Sir Ahmadu Bello and other founding fathers that set up major foundations for growth and development,” he said.

Lalong said ABU is one of the few legacies of the Northern region still standing which must be sustained through active collaboration between the Northern states and the federal government.

He promised to table the challenges of the institution before his colleagues with assurance that action would be taken.

The ABU Vice Chancellor, Professor Kabiru Bala, said the visit of the NGF chairman was timely as it will assist the school address some of its challenges.

He took the governor on a tour of the Institute for Agricultural Research, National Agricultural Extension and Liaison Services, the Institute of Administration and the faculty of law where he obtained his first degree many years ago.

Similarly, Governor Lalong, visited the Kaduna Polytechnic, where he said it has churned out top technicians who contributed to building the infrastructure of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He assured that the NGF will do everything possible to revive the fortunes of the school as there is huge skill gap not only in the region but the nation as a whole.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Idris Bugaje decried the lack of equipment in the school over the years which greatly limited the capacity of the school to keep pace with technological developments.

Related

No tags for this post.