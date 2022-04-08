Aguata: How gunmen invaded another LG headquarters, burnt buildings in Anambra 

Unknown gunmen, Thursday, burnt down Aguata Council Secretariat in Anambra State.

According to sources, the local government area which is where the State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo hails from, was attacked by hoodlums at about 3pm.

A resident of the area who preferred anonymity alleged that the hoodlums came in motorbikes commandeered a truck to block off the road, while they entered the Secretariat and set all structures ablaze.

“All the shops along the area including vehicles, the main secretariat building, which houses several departments were burnt before they escaped after shooting on air for about an hour. We are not sure yet if there are casualties, but soldiers are already arresting youths of our community,” the source added.



The Anambra State Police command through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the incident, but noted that force had been mobilised to the scene to prevent restore normalcy even as the State Fire service were equally contacted.

Blueprint reports that the attack came one week after unknown gunmen burnt Nnewi South Local Government Area, three days after same unidentified people killed two police officers at Ekwulobia Catholic Cathedral in the same Aguata LGA.