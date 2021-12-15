Aguero announces retirement from football

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.

Aguero, who is Manchester City record goal-scorer, moved to Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer.

He had to be substituted during his team’s 1-1 draw with Alaves in October after receiving medical assistance on the pitch to treat chest pains and dizziness.

He was taken to hospital for cardiac tests, after which he was ruled out for three months.

However, Aguero did not make his return to the field before announcing on Wednesday at the Camp Nou that his playing career has ended.

An emotional Aguero said: “This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football.

“It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made I have taken for my health, that is the main reason, because of the problem that I had a month-and-a-half ago.

“I was in good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me the best thing would be to stop playing.

“So I made that decision about a week ago and I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have hope, but there wasn’t very much.”

City manager Pep Guardiola was one of several representatives from Aguero’s former clubs to attend Wednesday’s press conference, while the club also paid tribute to their former striker on social media.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank @aguerosergiokun for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well in his retirement,” City posted on Twitter.

