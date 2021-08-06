Agunwa Anaekwe, Jimoh Ibrahim: Where are they now?

After they had served their country meritoriously in different capacities and left the scene, no one knows where they are and/or what they are doing presently;

Agunwa Anaekwe

Chief Agunwa Anaekwe was the speaker of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993, during the aborted Third Republic. This was just before the June 12 presidential election was annulled. He managed the affairs of the House through the Interim National Government of Chief Ernest Shonekan before the Late Gen Sani Abacha terminated the life of that republic in November 1993. After that Chief Anaekwe from Anambra state went out of political reckoning for a long time until a few years ago when it was reported that he was said to have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While writing about this ex-lawmaker, Okeke Okeke, a newspaper columnist, said, “Agunwa Anaekwe was elected speaker of the House of Representatives at the youthful age of 36 and in that capacity played a pivotal role in steering the transition process away from the mines laid by reactionary forces. Anaekwe largely succeeded in this mission, surviving as speaker up till November17, 1993 when Abacha brought down democratic structures, despite well-funded campaigns by anti-democratic agents to oust him.

“The National Assembly under him found itself walking a very tight rope. Because the military government headed by Gen. Ibrahim Babangida was hesitant about relinquishing power, it sought to castrate the National Assembly with Decree 52 of 1992. The decree divested the parliament of meaningful legislative powers whilst the junta continued with its manoeuvres around the transition programme. To further put the assembly in a bind, it was persistently starved of funds all through its one year life.

“The financial squeeze was so serious that what would have been the speaker’s second foreign trip in that period was aborted at the last minute. This was an African Parliamentary Conference which was held in Botswana in 1993.

“Rather than be cowed by these deliberate pressures, Agunwa Anaekwe decided to stand on the side of public interest and make the assembly the voice of the people. He therefore opposed the agitation for creation of more local governments at the time which though a legitimate aspiration, was likely to be exploited to further elongate the transition process.”

Just before the 2015 general elections, Chief Anaekwe in an interview said, “I know that under Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as the president, Nigeria would change in the area of corruption. This is because corruption has done a lot of damage in this country for a very long time and the PDP-led government has shown that it does not have the will to fight it. But from his antecedent and determination, I believe that General Buhari has the capacity to fight corruption.

“What Nigeria needs at the moment is a man of discipline in this country because a lot of things have gone wrong. So, he would bring to bear his personal attributes of discipline and honesty to change the situation.”

Jimoh Ibrahim

Jimoh Ibrahim is a trained lawyer, businessman and politician; but since he appeared to have played a spoiler role against the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ondo state governorship election in 2016, he seems to have dropped out of sight. He is said to be the favoured business son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he was said to have benefited immensely from the privatisation programme carried out by that regime. That was when he was said to have bought many ailing public institutions with the promise of revitalising them. He bought over the former Nigeria Airways and changed its name to Virgin Nigeria, but that was the last time anyone has heard anything about the airline. He also bought the nation’s premier insurance company, NICON Insurance, Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation, etc, but the fortunes of these companies have not improved over the years. In Abuja, he bought the former SOFITEL now Nicon Luxury, but only those who have been there can tell the exact state of the hotel. This is beside his interest in former Newswatch Magazine, Nigeria Mirror Newspaper which have now been rested. His oil company, Global Fleet Group, is one of the players in the Nigeria oil and gas sector. Ibrahim is a man with unending stories both in politics and business circles, but he seems to have gone into hiding in recent times.

Mike Omeri

Mike Omeri became a public figure in the country when former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan appointed him as the director-general of the National Orientation Agency (NOA). His assignment was again doubled when in the hey days of insurgency in the North-east, the federal government appointed him as the co-ordinator of the National Information Centre where information on the successes against insurgency were processed for public use.

A graduate of Mass Communications from the University of Maiduguri, before he came to NOA, he was at various times a director of Press Affairs both in the old Plateau and Nasarawa states. He was also at various times a commissioner in Nasarawa state; he had worked with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) as public relations manager in Abuja and its Nasarawa state controller. He no doubt had an impressive background before his appointment at NOA.

At NOA, he had an herculean task of enlightening Nigerians about the acceptability of the Jonathan government whose credibility rating was so low on account of the Boko Haram insurgency.

He once said, “Selling Nigeria should not be difficult if all of us believe we have a country that needs all of us; it should not be difficult if we cultivate the habit of doing the right thing; it should not be difficult if we stand for the right thing at all times.”

When tongues were wagging about where this former DG had been, news had it in June 2018 that a presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, had appointed him as the communications director of his campaign organisation, but since then it seems that was not to be as nothing has been heard about him and the appointment. This fuelled the suspicion that he might have either rejected the appointment or that Atiku might have changed his mind.

