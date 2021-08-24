Agwatyap condemns attack on Zango Urban district

Worried by the resurgence of hostilities in Atyap chiefdom, especially the Friday attack on Zango Urban district, a predominantly Hausa settlement, the Agwatyap His Royal Highness Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya has condemned the ugly development.

Addressing journalists in his palace at Atak Njei, Zangon Kataf on Tuesday, the royal father said the attacks have added uncertainty, untold and unjustifiable hardship to his people, a situation he described as unfortunate and painful.

The Agwatyap regretted that the recent round of hostilities led to loss of lives and property as a result of the burning of houses, destruction of crops and waylaying and killing of innocent road users.

Sir Dominic Yahaya reiterated the need for people of the chiefdom to learn to be tolerant, accommodating and forgiving, adding that enough is enough of the carnage.

The traditional ruler used the occasion to appreciate security agencies for the maintenance of peace in the chiefdom and the Atyap Chiefdom Peace and Security Partnership Committee for their efforts in also seeing to the attainment of peace and tranquility in the chiefdom