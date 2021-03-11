Agwatyap weeps, pays condolence visit to late PG’s family

The Paramount Ruler of Atyapland, His Royal Highness, Dr. Dominic Yahaya, shed tears when he visited the residence of late President General of the community, Comrade Silas Adamu at Sabo GRA on Thursday to commiserate with family members over his demise alongside wife and daughter in a ghastly accident along Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Monday.

The Agwatyap was at the residence, accompanied by several top chiefs of Atyapland.

The traditional ruler said Atyapland has lost an illustrious son, who made a lot of sacrifices in his quest for development, peace and progress in his ancestral home.

Dr. Dominic counseled the children of the deceased to always be united and accept the occurrence in good faith, in spite of the pains they may be going through.

He prayed for God to.grant eternal rest to the departed souls.

