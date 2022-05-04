Ahead 2023: Ayade hands appointees 24-hour ultimatum to resign, plans major cabinet reshuffle

Governor Ben Ayade has given appointees nursing political ambitions 24 hours ultimatum to resign, saying he was embarking on his first major cabinet reshuffle.

A press statement dated May 4, 2022, signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, and made available to Blueprint in Calabar, said the cabinet reshuffle would enable Ayade to finish strong.

“His Excellency, the Governor, Sir Ben Ayade, has directed that any

political appointee presently serving in his government but desires to seek elective position in the forthcoming 2023 elections is at liberty to do so.

“He however, added that such appointees should turn in their resignation on or before 12 noon of May 5, 2022; and such letters should be submitted to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“His Excellency wishes to thank these political appointees for their invaluable service to the state and prays God to bless their future endeavours,” Ita’s release stated.

On the proposed reshuffle, Ita said the governor “is set to carry out a major cabinet reshuffle in a bid to ensure that the administration indeed finishes strong as it enters the last lap of its lifespan.

“Toward this end, Permanent Secretaries of all the Ministries,

Departments and Agencies are hereby directed to prepare to render an assessment of the various political appointees in the MDAs.

“The assessments will be on attendance and the commitment of the appointees to work.”

