Ahead Anambra guber, Ohaneze warns against sit-at-home order











Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide Sunday warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to put to an end to the threat of one week sit- at- home scheduled to commence on November 5, 2021.

IPOB had through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, issued a statement saying that there would be one week sit-at-home if federal government fails to release Nnamdi Kanu on or before November 4, 2021.

But Ohaneze in a statement signed by its secretary general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, advised that Anambra election should be allowed to hold, adding that they should not play into the hands of the federal government and have a sole administrator.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has deciphered that any declaration that unleashes untold hardship, the collapse of commercial and industrial activities, a boycott of Anambra elections that interrupts the academic calendar in southeastern states are viewed as nonsensical, absurd, and anti-Igbo agenda for the enemy’s amusement.

“You can’t enslave Ndigbo for one week without backlash from them. It is time for Igbo to rise to the occasion and end being trampled upon with orders from overseas by those without any investments in the southeast.



“IPOB should discern that there have been self-determination struggles in Africa before now. Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in jail and never in the annals of the history of the movement against apartheid, was starvation, anguish, and catastrophe unleashed on Black South Africans by ANC.

“It’s an impulsive and reckless imperilment against Igbo to order them to observe one week sit- at -home when it is obvious that Kanu will not be released without the approval of the courts.

“Secondly, had IPOB declined to learn from the blunders and mistakes of former MASSOB leader, Ralph Uwazurike, on the boycott of population census of 2001 which made Igbo the majority-minority in Nigeria, attempts to boycott Anambra elections evidently will favour APC to win Anambra elections.

“IPOB should revisit and nullify the one week sit- at -home or they will likely lose the support of Igbo henceforth. Ndigbo must participate in Anambra election and nothing should stop it.”