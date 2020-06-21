Ahead APC primary: Edo govt vows to enforce COVID-19 regulations





The Edo state government has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is acting in defiance of the COVID-19 Quarantine Regulations and Gazette on political gatherings.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq., the government said it would spare no expense in upholding the law and protect the lives of the people.



He said the guidelines were issued in fulfilment of government’s statutory duty to ensure the protection of lives and property in the state, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.”

The SSG reiterated the government’s resolve to enforce the laws and regulations placed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and charged political parties to restrict the conduct of their primary elections within the protocols and provisions of the state’s COVID-19 Quarantine Regulations and Gazette on political gatherings.



According to him, “We note with concern that all the political parties conducting primary elections in Edo state have notified the government of their readiness to comply with the extant laws and COVID-19 regulations, except the All Progressives Congress (APC).



“We also have it on good authority that these persons have imported thugs into the state to actualise this illegality, further threatening the peace and security of our dear state.

“In the light of this, we want to state unequivocally that the Edo state government will spare no expense in upholding the law and protecting the lives of our people.



“We will ensure we identify and prosecute anyone who engages in this illegality and their collaborators, should they proceed with this unlawful conduct,” he stated.