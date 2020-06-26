Ahead Edo poll, PDP hands Obaseki guber ticket

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state Thursday emerged as an unopposed governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the party’s primaries held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City after last aspirant, Mr. Kenneth Imasuagbon, stepped down for him.

Two other aspirants, Messers Gideon Ikhine and Omoregie Ogbede-Ihama had earlier collapsed their ambition for the governor.

However, despite the governor being a lone aspirant, delegates filed out in their numbers to cast their votes in fulfillment of the electoral act.

With the development, it is clear that Obaseki would be contesting the state’s September gubernatorial poll with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his main challenger in 2016, who is now the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was the PDP governorship candidate in 2016, while Obaseki got APC nod at the time.

Both men have now swapped their political party and are believed to be the major contenders for the poll.

Thirteen other political parties have also indicated their interest to present candidates for the September poll.

The Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Mohammed and his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde were among those in PDP’s primaries committee.