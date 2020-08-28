Ahead reopening of Akanu Ibiam Airport, Sirika relocates to Enugu to oversee project completion

In order not to leave anything to chance that might hinder the planned reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday 30th August 2020, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has temporarily relocated to the ancient coal city along with his officials and aides so as to oversee the completion of ongoing works at the airport.

Sirika’ mission is to monitor the finishing touches being done by the contractors handling the runway reconstruction and installation of facilities at the airport, a Media aide explained.

A recent twist that raised concerns over the possibility of the resumption of flights at the airport as planned was what many described as an unwarranted and ill-advised pulling down of about two kilometres stretch of the perimeter fence of the airport by a man who claimed ownership of the land on which the fence was raised.

Director of Public Affairs in the aviation ministry, Mr. James Odaudu however hinted journalists on Thursday that the Minister has however given assurance that everything possible was being done to ensure that the people of the South East region who are the major beneficiaries of the project, begin to enjoy flight operations at the airport from Sunday.

The Enugu airport was shut down in August 2019 to enable the Federal government reconstruct the runway which had become so dilapidated that aviation experts described it as an accident waiting to happen.