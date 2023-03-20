Ahead Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons to face Haiti, New Zealand

As part of preparation for the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Super Falcons will face Haiti and New Zealand in friendlies in April ahead of the mundial.

The two friendlies according to sources from the Nigeria Football Federation will take place at the Mardan Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkey.

Randy Waldrum’s side will take on World Cup debutants Haiti on April 7.

The fixture against World Cup co-hosts New Zealand will hold four days later.

The Super Falcons will set up camp in Turkey in April as they intensify preparations for the World Cup.

The former African champions ended a seven-game winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica last month.

The West Africans will face Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland at the World Cup.

