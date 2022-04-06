AHI trains 32 women on climate smart Pumpkin cultivation

Abundance of Hope Initiative (AHI) has trained 32 women on climate smart cultivation of pumpkin leaf locally known as “Ugu leaf,” in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The training programme is being implemented in collaboration with Ugu Farmers Association (UFA).

AHI’s Executive Director, Mr Taiye Sasona, said this during the training session on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the programme was designed to expose the participants to modern farming and enterprising skills to enable them to set up their businesses.

He said the organisation focused on agriculture and climate change to empower small holder farmers with business and market opportunities for sustainability.

Sasona said that pumpkin leaf was selected for the programme in view of its health and economic importance.

The President, UFA, Mr Terhemen Aondoakaa said the association had trained many people to enable them to become business owners and self-reliant through pumpking leaf cultivation.

Aondoakaa, however, said that in spite of these efforts there were still huge gap to meet the growing demand for the perishable produce.

“We encouraged widows to take the training and by implication the business seriously as it has the capacity of lifting people from poverty.

“This is because pumpkin leaf is not just a food but also serves as natural medicine for treating diseases,” he said.

On his part, Kabiru Bello, representative of the Agriculture Department, FCT Secretariat, urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the starter packs given to them and engage in gainful activities.

He also urged them to form cooperative societies to enable them to access agricultural financing facilities initiated by the government.