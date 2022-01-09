Ahmad BUK, when the light goes out

Today, I write this piece full of sorrow not because our Islamic scholar, Dr Ahmad Buk, who specialised in Islamic jurisprudence, has passed on, but simply because I am afraid whether the Muslim ummah across the world can find his replacement.



Despite the fact that I don’t know Dr Buk in person, as we never met, he has been a good Islamic philosopher and influencer, whose name alone is inpiring not to talk of his voice.

Without any iota of doubt, the death of Sheikh Dr Ahmad Buk is a great loss to his family, the good people of Kano state and the Muslim ummah, because of his vast experience and knowledge in both Islam and social life.

I pray that Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, and may aljannah firdausi be his final destination.

Abubakar Muhammad Sani,Kaduna

