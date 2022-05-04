Ahmad Joda, passage of a role model

The history of Ahmad Joda cuts across a humble background, modest schooling, experiential exposures in agriculture and journalism trainings; administrative responsibilities and governance trusts.

He had a stint in the practice of journalism, he was instrumental to the establishment of Gaskiya Corporation in Zaria, he was a reputable and honorable Federal Permanent Secretary, he was on the Board of Bells University, he chaired the transition committee of President Muhammadu Buhari and he died as a small scale farmer.

More important to all of these, for our generation of youths, our scholars and political leaders remains, his Foreword to a book titled: A LEADER’S COMPANION written by Muhammad Saidu Jimada. This is freely available on www.nigerians.sadtayyfoundation.org

Any visitor to the opening page of the website cannot help but be consumed in agreement with the elementary concerns raised by the author. And the required responsibilities that arise from these, for a serious leadership and citizenship cannot be mistaken or over emphasised.

This specific book supported by Joda defines in my opinion, every basic thing each leader and follower should know and be driven by, for a stable and better society. They constitute the ideas, attributes, things and indeed orientation that both we and especially our leaders, are poor or even bankrupt in. The immediate challenge is to give life to them by knowledge, sharing and livelihood.

What is clear from going through the book is that knowing anything is not enough. For the benefit of mankind, what is known must be further understood.

With these, the present shallow level of offerings that have not changed from: the right leader should come from a particular region, a particular religious group or having a sounding level of schooling certification, will be superseded. The songs of promising to solve our evident increasing material challenges, that are inevitable, will not be sufficient.

And these must be, if we must not fall back to the same or even worse leadership experience, come 2023.

The foundation of BETWEEN WHAT IDEA IS RIGHT AND WHAT IS WRONG is laid out by the author. As a people who generally identify ourselves as believers in God, the relationship BETWEEN THE INDIVIDUAL, HIS CREATOR AND SOCIETY is set out. And because a leader or follower doesn’t have to be a believer, THE OPTIONS BETWEEN THE HONORABLE CHOICES IN LIFE are defined. Indeed more critically, THE FACES OF CHALLENGES FOR DETERMINING LIMITS are explained.

So far, are we and our leaders not more unsettled in these respects? If we can correct these by knowledge and understanding them, to drive our relationship, will our society not definitely get better?

THE SCALE FOR THE MEASURE OF MEN’S IDENTITY is provided. The positive value of the consciousness of this is invaluable. He follows it up with THE BURDENS TAKEN FOR GRANTED THAT COST HIGH FOR FOOLISH TRADING, before the definition of THOSE BOUND TO SUCCEED and what is THE HONORABLE AND SAFE PATH. These are undoubtedly elements of concern for any serious leadership and those who follow, if responsibility and impact of leadership is to be felt across the society.

Because knowledge is not the monopoly of anyone, the author clarifies THE SCHOLARS NEVER TO BE, TO AVOID AND TO CHECK. Is the major contributory factor for our confusion not the inconsistency between those who see themselves as scholars and those we admit to be scholars that both feed us? Here is a yardstick for us and them.

Because knowledge has no meaning except in a livelihood relationship, the author saves us the risk of still falling. He has defined A HYPOCRITE NOT TO BE AND TO BE CAUTIOUS ABOUT.

In practical life, the author defines the real living indices of poverty. This is followed with TEMPTATIONS TO RESIST.

The second part of the book that is in the format of a training interaction, to become a leader, is both practical and most inviting.

May the gentle soul of Ahmad Joda rest in perfect peace, for his recorded concern “on how not only to publish the book and put it on his (Jimada’s) website for all to read free but how to reach the very wide audiences throughout Nigeria …”. He closed with “The Leadership Question that this book tries to address is important. We should take it seriously. We should address it frontally, because it is important that we have good and credible leadership that sees Nigeria as one in which all share the same obligations and the same rewards”.

Beyond laying out the required knowledge and understanding for leadership, the author’s reflections on the first term of All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari is a mind blowing application of the principles supported by Joda. And the fact that late AbdulQadir Balarabe Musa supported it with his pen, provides us with enough guidance to make 2023 better, if we care.

The burden is now on us.

Ghazzali Muhammad Saidu,

Minna, Niger state

08038690945

[email protected]

