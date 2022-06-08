Ahmad’s parents decry slow trial of suspects in Zamfara 

The parents of the slain Ahmad Yakubu, who was hacked to death and his throat and other body parts removed about six months ago before being sold to one Aminu Baba, who claimed to have eaten human body parts, Wednesday complained about the slow pace of court proceedings.

Speaking to reporters in Gusau, Mallam Salisu Abdulrahman Hafiz on behalf of the boy’s parents made the announcement, saying that the suspects arrested by the police and arraigned before the court for prosecution but since then they have no information on the court proceedings.

“The case has been taken before the Chief Magistrate’s court in Gusau which was headed by the presiding judge, Justice Sa’adu Gurbin Bore.

“Zamfara state Police command arraigned the suspects in court, despite the court ruling that it has no jurisdiction to hear the case. “But we still do not know the fate of our son’s rights.”

He also called on Zamfara state governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the Minister of Justice, and human right groups to look into the situation to ensure justice prevails in the matter.

“We call on all authorities, especially the Zamfara state government, led by Governor Matawalle, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and human rights groups to intervene on the matter for justice to prevail,” Malam Salisu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

