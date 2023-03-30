Ahman Pategi varsity matriculates 96 students

Ahman Pategi University in Pategi local government area of Kwara state has matriculated 96 newly admitted students into the university.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Mahfouz Adedimeji, who presided over the ceremony, said “the number of the students cut across 13 of the 15 programmes in the university, apart from the current 29 diploma students in the Ahman Pategi College of Advanced Studies (APCAS). The UTME matriculants are 69 while the Direct Entry students are 27.”

Addressing the matriculants at the ceremony, Prof Adedimeji admonished them to work hard to acquire quality education of international standard which the university is poised to offer.

“Dear students, to achieve your purpose of attaining quality education in Ahman Pategi University, always remember that you must persist and resist. What must you persist on?

“You must persist on reading, studying, devoting time and committing energy to the pursuit of excellence. You must persist on ensuring that you attend your lectures, do your assignments, engage in class discussions, obey rules and regulations and keep your eyes on the ball of your primary assignment in the university. If you are persistent, you will be excellent. As the Arabs say, ‘Man jadda wajada,’ meaning whoever strives achieves (his goal).”

