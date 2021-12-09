Ahmed Bamalli, the great Emir of Zazzau

The appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli by Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state to succeed late Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after reigning for 45 years, marked another milestone in the history of Zazzau Emirate Council.



You may wish to know, until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar. He has been a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015.

He also worked in the banking sector and was executive director and later acting managing director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation. He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before having a stint as head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).



Recently, the emir marked one year on the throne. His reign within one year is a living testimony of service to humanity. His highness Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli assumed emirship when the country was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. He took preventive campaign against the deadly disease to the door-steps of his subjects.



He ensured relevant information about Covid-19 was passed to the people of Zaria and environs. His efforts paid off greatly as many people abided or adhered strictly to the Covid-19 preventive measures.



In the area of education development, the emir renovated many schools to enhance learning and encourage enrollment. He hardly takes decision alone. Most of his decisions are inputs from other traditional title holders who he consulted from the emirate. As he rightly said when he was appointed that he would build on from his predecessors.

His Highness Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli has never faltered in upholding his words. Within one year on the throne, Zazzau Emirate Council has enjoyed relative peace and harmony. Though, in recent times, there were fears and apprehension from people of Zaria due to the incessant cases of kidnapping, the emir has reached out to the military and other security agencies for quick solution.

Interestingly, there is improved security within and outside the emirate. The good people of the emirate have continued to engage in their lawful businesses without let or hindrance. His simplicity and exceptional leadership style are not by accident. His Highness Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli is a direct descendant of Malam Musa Bamalli, the flag-bearer and first Fulani Emir of Zazzau who ruled from 1804 to 1821.

His father, Nuhu Bamalli, held the position of Magajin Gari (the second most important princely title in the Zazzau Emirate) for 40 years. Malam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli acted in the capacity of Magajin Gari, representing his father in public functions for 20 years. He was officially appointed to the position in 2001,following his father’s death. From his mother’s side, he is a direct descendant of the Islamic scholar and founder of the Fulani Empire, Usman Danfodio. His mother is the daughter of Abdulrahman Dikko, and the great granddaughter of Sultan Aliyu Babba and Sultan Muhammadu Bello, as well as Shehu Usman Danfodio. Allah yaja Zamanin Sarki, ameen.

Alhaji Bature Mua’azu Pambegua(Sarkin Sana’an Zazzau),Pambegua, Kaduna state

