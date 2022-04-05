Ahmed Isah deserves awards not criticism

I have closely observed and followed up on the work of the founder of Brekete Family Radio and Television, Ahmed Isah and can categorically state that he is doing a wonderful work. It will therefore be very unfair for anyone to criticize the great work he is doing in Nigeria.

Never have I met with Ahmed Isah or come in physical contact with him, but I have observed him closely and followed up on his activities and I must say that he deserves awards for his humanitarian services through his Berekete Radio and Television programmes.

It is just unfortunate that the saying, “a prophet has no honour in his own country” is confirmed in our outlook on him. Otherwise, most of the Americans and Europeans bagging global awards and recognitions have not done a quarter of what Ahmed Isah is doing. Yet they are begged to receive awards and recognitions.

This does not exactly come as a surprise, given that most of us are known for our negative criticisms due to envy and jealousy.

I expect more support and encouragement from Nigerians home and abroad for a man that has dedicated his life and time to the welfare of others and has done very well in fighting injustice in Nigeria while putting smiles on the faces of the helpless and the less privileged.

He deserves encouragement. He deserves awards and recognitions from all quarters. Let’s all give him his due.

Amb. James Erebuoye is President

Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora

Host. Rebuild Nigeria Movement platform