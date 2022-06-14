Ahmed Lawan set to lose Senate seat

The winner of Yobe North senatorial primary election, Bashir Mashini Sherrif, has written to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), that he will not step down his ambition for Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Bashir in a letter dated June 13, 2022 said he was totally committed to his mandate, and he is working towards delivering Yobe North Senatorial District for APC.

“I write to reaffirm that I remain committed to the mandate which I won at the primaries and I have not in any form or manner communicated otherwise. I have been informed of a purported malicious, and mischievous report and insinuation to the contrary.

“Note that I never at any time, signed or communicated in any form any intent to vacate the mandate, which was won at the primaries”, the letter read.

Ahmed Lawan had contested for the APC Presidential primaries where he lost to the former Governor of Lagos State, Ahmed Tinubu.

INEC has put a deadline for all political parties to submit a list of their senatorial candidates, latest on Friday of June 17, 2022.

Lawan is currently one of the longest serving members of the National Assembly, haven been elected as a House of Reps member in 1999.

