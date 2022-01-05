Ahmed Musa Dangiwa a good omen for Katsinawa

Gentlemen are easily recognised by their actions or, in certain instances, by their inactions. And because of the belief that in some societies, the inaction of gentlemen leads to undesirable consequences resulting to further degradation of the common values of such a society, it is necessary to let the society know some of those gentlemen in their midst. It is necessary also for the society to accord those gentlemen the proper identity and support towards the betterment of the society and sustenance of their values and virtues.

It is for this purpose that I find it necessary to point out, from among many, one fine gentleman, the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria Arch Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

This architect turned politician is an indegine of Katsina state and was appointed chief executive officer of the bank in 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While doing his job diligently and without distractions, Dangiwa has deemed it necessary to team up with the Katsina state governor Aminu Bello Masari to foster unity of purpose among the elite, politicians and people generally.

This purposefulness is today yielding fruits of understanding and cooperation among the people that matter in moving the state forward.

Several fora ensued, bridges of friendship built, platforms of like minds developed, tranquility and public participation in governance is being guaranteed.

Many good omen for Katsina.

To borrow a phrase from traditional poetry, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa is rover whose footprints are on all paths of Katsina state.

Kabirun Tafoki,

Abuja.