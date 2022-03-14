Ahueyi pledges better deal for Abuja NIEEE, assures on welfare

Newly inaugurated chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Abuja chapter, Engr. Ahueyi Edigbo Josiah, has pledged to lift the profession to the required world best practices standard.

Engr. Edigbo made the pledge at his investiture as the 8th chairman of the Abuja chapter of the NIEEE at the conference hall of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) penultimate weekend.

Specifically, he pledged to focus on a three-point agenda; professional skill development, automation of membership activities and comprehensive database. The young engineer also promised to take the welfare of the members seriously as that would go a long way in spurring their professionalism.

He appreciated members of the Institute for the confidence reposed in his team, and assured that he would not let them down in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Engr. Ekan Michael expressed delight in the crop of the new leadership under Engr Edigbo and charged them to be dutiful in the midst of the current economic crisis and security challenges in the country.

The out gone chairman of NIEEE, Engr Ikechukwu Amalu, also commended the Institute and its members for the support given to him even as he charged them to extend same cooperation he received to the new leadership.

In a solidarity message at the occasion, the Ainu Elite Foundation, a socio- economic development, congratulated their illustrious son for making Igede nation proud. In the words of its president, Prof Oto Okwu: “Your rise to this exalted position bears credence to your humility, diligence, professional competence and industry. We urge you to continue to make us make us proud.”

A master’s degree holder in Technology Management of the Federal University (FUT) Minna, Ahueyi Edigbo Josiah Ahueyi Edigbo Josiah attended the Methodist High School Ainu Igede for his secondary education. He was at the Federal Polytechnic Idah for his National Diploma in Electrical Electronics and later proceeded to the University of Agriculture Makurdi for his B. Sc in Electrical Electronics among others.

Engr Ahueyi is currently the Regional Head Technical Services in Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) FCT North Region.