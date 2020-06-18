AIB, Air Force mulls collaboration on security of crash site

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has advocated for a collaborative effort with the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for mutual support and benefits in the area of common interests.

Commissioner/CEO of the Bureau, Engr. Akin Olateru expressed optimism in the ability of the Nigeria Air Force to work in collaboration with the Bureau to secure material evidence around aircraft crash sites from being tampered with during air mishaps.

The AIB helmsman spoke when the Abuja International Airport Commandant, Group Captain Nuhu salisu Hassan visited him.

He added that tampering with material evidence inhibits accuracy of the investigation.

The Commissioner also called on the Nigeria Air force for the patronage of the Agency’s Flight Safety Laboratory, equipped with state of the art facilities and well trained personnel for effective download of most Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) and Flight Data Recorders (FDR) found on modern aircraft.

Olateru further stressed that the laboratory allowed the Bureau cheaper and faster conduct of accident investigation of aircraft crash, other than taking the CVR and FDR abroad for download.

Group Capt. Hassan, thanked the Commissioner and his top management team for having him in his office.

He assured the agency of the Nigeria Air Force’s support and collaboration in areas of common interests and mutual benefits in the onerous task of ensuring aviation safety and security when the need arises.

The Commandant’s visit came on the heels of the recent relocation of the Bureau’s corporate office to Abuja in line with the government’s directive.