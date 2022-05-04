AIB-N releases preliminary reports on four aircraft serious incidents, accident 



The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has released four preliminary reports on serious incidents and accident involving aircraft owned and operated by United Nigeria Airlines Limited, Max Air, Air Peace and the Nigerian Police Air Wing.

The Bureau in a statement issued in Abuja explained that the preliminary reports are not the final reports as they only contain details of the initial facts, discussions and findings surrounding the occurrences.

The statement signed by General Manager Public Relations, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi stated that the reports include:

The preliminary report on the Serious Incident involving the United Nigeria Airlines Embraer 145LR aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BWW, which was climbing out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria when a serious incident occurred at about 4,000 feet on 17th November, 2021.

The preliminary report on the Serious Incident involving Max Air Boeing 737-300 aircraft, which was parked at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with nationality and registration marks 5N-DAB and was involved in an on-ground collision with Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc (SAHCO) lavatory service truck with fleet number 9/5 on 21st November 2021.

The preliminary report on serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ, which occurred after take-off from Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Nigeria enroute Lagos on 22nd November, 2021 and finally,

The preliminary report on an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter owned and operated by Nigeria Police Air Wing with Nationality and Registration marks 5N-MDA, which occurred at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport, Bauchi, Nigeria on 26th January, 2022.

Details of these reports according to Oketunbi, can be found at the Bureau’s website (www.aib.gov.ng).

He explained that the preliminary reports are not final but contain information gathered from witness statements, flight recorders, Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) Data, Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) data, and preliminary inspection of the accident sites and the wreckages.

Therefore, investigations on these serious incidents and accident are still ongoing and final reports will be released at the conclusions of the respective investigations.

