AIB-N to produce accident reports through ARGUE digital format

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) has that it is set to start producing accident and incident investigative reports in digital system called the Advanced Report Generation Utility Engine (ARGUE).

AIB Commissioner Mr Akin Olateru, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday that the system will dramatically improve how air accident investigation results are communicated to, and accessed by the stakeholders.

He explained that ARGUE was showcased in 2019 ICAO Assembly, and AIB was applauded for the initiative which is the first of its kind in the world.

Olateru further said ARGUE incorporated cascading levels of security, limiting access to web pages as determined by the owner, which enabled content to be shared among limited users such as the investigation team.

He said the system could expand the content access to larger groups such as investigation shareholders, interested parties and eventually to the public.

According to him, the Federal Government had approved funds to commence the digital format.

“In today`s fast paced world where people often barely skim the headline, effective marking of results of investigation is arguably the nest hurdle to overcome, if we are to truly exploit the lessons learned,”he said .

Also, the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) released three (3) final reports on the serious incident involving a Boeing 747-400 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-DBK operated by Max Air Limited, which occurred at the Minna Airport, Nigeria on 7th September, 2019.

The Second final Report is on the serious incident involving Cessna Citation 560 XLS aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-HAR operated by the Nigerian Police Airwing which occurred at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport, Bauchi, Nigeria on 3rd October, 2018, and;

While the Third Final Report on the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-500 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-AIS operated by Azman Air service Limited, which occurred at Port Harcourt, Nigeria on 3rd January, 2019.

According to Mr Olateru a total of 75 aircraft accident reports since its establishment in 2007 and a total of 56 reports released by the current administration from 2017 till date.

He recommended that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should ensure that the Aerodrome Manuals including Safety Management System (SMS) manuals are updated and submitted to Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for approval.

On the Cessna Citation 560 XLS aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-HAR , Olateru recommended that

USA should consider redesigning the parking brake system of Cessna Citation XLS+ to incorporate take-off protection, visual and aural warnings and also make the position visible to both occupants of the cockpit.

He also called on the Nigeria Police Airwing should develop Operations Manuals and Standard Operating Procedures in accordance with the provisions of sub-part 8.14 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations for guidance.

On the Boeing 737-500 aircraft , the commissioner further recommended that Azman Air Services Limited should review relevant portions of its Operations Manual, including 5.1.3 of Azman Air Ltd Operations Manual Part A to specify the criteria for determining the experience level required for crew composition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

