AIB, NCAA train journalists, investigators others on air accident coverage





The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria(AIB) and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in collaboration with Southern California Safety Institute (SCSI) has commenced a workshop to train Air safety Investigators, Airport correspondents, Aviation stakeholders, among others, on the basic skills required for efficient and effective air accident Investigation occurrence and its coverage, as well as , good management of information arising from same, and its accurate reportage.

The workshop which is slated from November 7th to November 11th, 2022 with theme: “Investigation Management and Media Relations( IMMR)” is part of the Bureau’s effort to promote air safety .

Addressing participants at the commencement of the training, Air accident Investigation Expert, Matt

Robinson, from Southern California Safety Institute(SCSI) and the programme Coordinator, Dr Abiodun,

Asekun , a renowned aircraft engineer, both in their remarks stated that, the programme is designed to ensure that participants at the end of the training are expected to be abreast of basic principles of Air accident Investigation and aviation safety standards framework, required for the efficient and effective conduct and coordination of aviation safety management systems (SMS) .

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi explained in a press release that this not the first time AIB is organising this kind of programmes.

He said the Bureau it would be recalled, had, in 2019 organised similar programmes in Lagos for aviation correspondents but put its follow- up on hold as a result of covid 19 pandemic.

He said the Abuja edition of the workshop, coming barely a week to the commencement of the Bunjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA ) programme and workshops in which, AIB will host, equally explains the Bureau‘s resolve not to rest on its oars in stepping up efforts to deepen

partnership and collaboration of inter- agency to secure a safer airspace.