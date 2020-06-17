AIB to relocate Headquarters , commences operations in Abuja



The Nigerian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is set to relocate it’s corporate headquarters to Abuja from Lagos in line with the ministerial directive that ordered all aviation agencies to relocate their corporate headquarters to Abuja.

The agency disclosed that the Commissioner/CEO, Engr Akin Olateru and other strategic officers had since been operating from Abuja.It added that the new move is to ensure an efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery between the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies.



The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had in a letter dated 4th May, 2020 had ordered all the agencies under the Ministry to relocate their Headquarters office to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja within 45 days.

The letter read in part: “I am directed to remind you of the presidential directive issued in 2012 requesting agencies under the ministry to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory for efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery between the ministry and its agencies and to note that, eight years after the directives, the agencies are yet to comply.



“Accordingly, considering the current situation and the economic impact worldwide, as well as the need to reduce the cost of governance and manage the scarce resources in a sustainable way, it has become imperative and further to the Honourable Minister’s directives (copy attached) to request that you facilitate and complete the relocation exercise of your corporate headquarters to Abuja within the next 45 days, in line with earlier directives.”

The Bureau said it is adhering strictly to the directive given by the Federal Ministry of Aviation by relocating its Head office to its office in Abuja, with the Commissioner/CEO and other essential staff reporting for duty at the Headquarters Office the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is an ongoing process, which will take a while for other essential staff to relocate to the Head Office considering the lockdown and funding to aid the relocation.



The Bureau has also affected these changes on all its social media platforms and other formal means of communications.”

Other affected agencies included the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The other two agencies were already outside Lagos; Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has always been in Abuja, while the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), has its head office in Zaria, Kaduna state.